Standoff ends with suspect dead
CHARLIE LAKE – After an 11 hour standoff, the man who was the main suspect was found dead late last night in his home, RCMP confirmed. The child has since been in care of relatives.
Police were called to the home Saturday morning in response to a possible domestic violence incident in a house located on Rimrock Dr. The police set up a containment area and tried to speak with the suspect but were unsuccessful.
More to come.
Julia Lovett
reporter@northeastnews.ca