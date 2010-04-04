Site C job fairs announced for Peace Region

DAWSON CREEK – BC Hydro and it’s contractors have announced the job fair schedule for events which will take place in Chetwynd, Dawson Creek and Fort. St John this month.

“Construction activities on the Site C project are ramping up and workers at all skill levels are required” said a BC Hydro press release.

Contractors working on the project will be at the job fairs to answer questions from prospective job seekers; information about the hiring process, types of jobs coming up, as well as other information will be provided.

“The main civil works contractor is preparing to mobilize and some of the positions they are hiring for include machine operators, labourers, mechanics and concrete workers,” said Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South.

“About 1,500 people will be working on the main civil works contract alone at peak construction, and 600 workers are needed by this spring.”

Job seekers are asked to attend the job fairs with multiple copies of their resumés.

“I’ve always been committed to seeing local workers hired for the Site C project,” said Pat Pimm, MLA for Peace River North.

“Now that the main civil works contractor has been selected, we can expect to see more opportunities for workers in the coming months and years of construction. I encourage people to attend the session to learn more about the types of jobs being offered.”

Advance registration for the job fairs is not required.

For more information visit sitecproject.com.

Stacy Thomas

news@northeastnews.ca