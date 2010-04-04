RCMP searching for Wagman

FORT ST. JOHN – Police are requesting information on Kenneth Raymond Wagman. The 41-year-old, who is not from this area but is believed to be in the region, has outstanding warrants in multiple provinces including Breach of Probation in September 2014 from Newfoundland and in Alberta from January to April of 2013, had Failed to Comply with an Undertaking five times and Failed to Comply with Conditions three times.

If anyone has any information regarding Wagman and his whereabouts, the Fort St. John RCMP ask the public to call 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Julia Lovett

reporter@northeastnews.ca