Northeast News to close: latest casualty of shifting economy
DAWSON CREEK – Due to increasingly difficult economic conditions, Northeast News staff regret to announce that the weekly paper, which has been serving the Peace Region since 2004, is ceasing publication.
The paper’s last issue will be on newsstands on Feb. 11.
“The paper has been struggling financially for some time and the directors have determined that, in the present economic environment, there is no prospect it can be made profitable,” said Aberdeen Publishing president Robert Doull.
“It was not an easy decision, but the communities in the Peace River Regional District and the Northern Rockies Regional District are fortunate in that they will continue to be served by the Alaska Highway News as well as by independent newspapers in Tumbler Ridge and Fort Nelson. We hope everyone will support these publications and ensure that a diversity of voices survive in the northeast.
“We are grateful to all of our staff for their hard work and thank you to everyone who has contributed to the Northeast News over the past decade. Whether you agreed or disagreed with us it has been a privilege and an education to produce the paper. We are all sorry that it has ended.”
The Northeast News is distributed to almost 18,000 homes via Canada Post, and its shutdown will see the closure of offices in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, which staff six editorial and sales employees plus a distribution team.
The Northeast News is an independent newspaper published by Aberdeen Publishing group.
Northeast News staff