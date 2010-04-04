Home   >   News   >   Local News   >   Identity of man found dead after Charlie Lake standoff confirmed by BC Coroners Service

Identity of man found dead after Charlie Lake standoff confirmed by BC Coroners Service

By on February 2, 2016
CHARLIE LAKE – According to a press release issued by the BC Government, the main suspect involved in the standoff at Rimrock Road, who later died, has been identified by the BC Coroner’s Service as 33-year-old Mark Delawski.

At 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, the Fort St. John RCMP were called to a home for a possible domestic violence incident. The person who called later escaped from the home but a two-year-old remained inside with the suspect.

RCMP, along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) attempted to make contact with the Delawski but could not engage. At roughly 10:30 p.m., the police entered the home and found the toddler unharmed and the man was found dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

