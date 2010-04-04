Identity of man found dead after Charlie Lake standoff confirmed by BC Coroners Service

CHARLIE LAKE – According to a press release issued by the BC Government, the main suspect involved in the standoff at Rimrock Road, who later died, has been identified by the BC Coroner’s Service as 33-year-old Mark Delawski.

At 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, the Fort St. John RCMP were called to a home for a possible domestic violence incident. The person who called later escaped from the home but a two-year-old remained inside with the suspect.

RCMP, along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) attempted to make contact with the Delawski but could not engage. At roughly 10:30 p.m., the police entered the home and found the toddler unharmed and the man was found dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Julia Lovett

reporter@northeastnews.ca