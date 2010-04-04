- Northeast News to close: latest casualty of shifting economyPosted 1 year ago
- Stop Safe coordinator: BC needs to increase fines for school bus stop sign infractionsPosted 1 year ago
- Site C job fairs announced for Peace RegionPosted 1 year ago
- New digital mobile mammography vehicles coming to the PeacePosted 1 year ago
- RCMP searching for WagmanPosted 1 year ago
- Identity of man found dead after Charlie Lake standoff confirmed by BC Coroners ServicePosted 1 year ago
- Dawson Creek Reiki practitioner finds a loyal clientele in the PeacePosted 1 year ago
- Alaska Highway reopened after collisionPosted 1 year ago
- Dawson Creek mayor wants to bring Kindness Meters to D.C.Posted 1 year ago
- Northern BC to get Nurse PractitionersPosted 1 year ago
Alaska Highway reopened after collision
FORT ST. JOHN – After a head on collision closed the Alaska Highway and at 92A Street, both lanes have been cleared and are now open.
Shortly before 7 a.m. on this morning, the accident sent both drivers to the hospital and are being being treated for their injuries. The RCMP are in the process of investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor in the accident.
Julia Lovett
reporter@northeastnews.ca