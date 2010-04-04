Home   >   News   >   Local News   >   Alaska Highway reopened after collision

Alaska Highway reopened after collision

By on February 1, 2016
Photo: NortheastNews Archives

FORT ST. JOHN – After a head on collision closed the Alaska Highway and at 92A Street, both lanes have been cleared and are now open.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on this morning, the accident sent both drivers to the hospital and are being being treated for their injuries. The RCMP are in the process of investigating whether or not alcohol  was a factor in the accident.

Julia Lovett

reporter@northeastnews.ca

